Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Shares Down 22.2%

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) fell 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 127,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 49,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $422,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valterra Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valterra Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.