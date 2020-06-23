VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.94, approximately 65,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 9,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

