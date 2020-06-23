Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $256.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veeva Systems traded as high as $242.11 and last traded at $238.92, approximately 1,512,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,519,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.67.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $169,221.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $285,325.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,096 shares of company stock worth $12,679,890. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,571,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

