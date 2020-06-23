Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,951 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of HUYA worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HUYA by 397.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $7,810,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUYA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 96,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE HUYA opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

