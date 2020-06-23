Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,182 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.