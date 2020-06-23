Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of First Defiance Financial worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $675.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

