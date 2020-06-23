Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Arch Coal worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

