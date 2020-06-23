Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.06. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

