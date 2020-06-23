Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,168 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 174,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 86,599 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,577,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

