Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,983 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,452,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,430. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

