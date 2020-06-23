Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,820,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after buying an additional 2,651,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,401,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

