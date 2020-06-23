Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

ATUS stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,241,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,906,492. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

