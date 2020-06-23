Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of LivaNova worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 846,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 191,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,538,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.