Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2,718.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Afya worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Afya by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Afya by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Afya by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 497,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Afya by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

AFYA opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

