Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

