Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,941 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 180.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

