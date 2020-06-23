Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 12.38% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000.

NASDAQ CSA opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

