Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,542 shares of company stock worth $7,792,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

