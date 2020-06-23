Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Harmonic worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of HLIT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.77. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

