Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 963.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Owens & Minor worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,559.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,338 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

OMI opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

