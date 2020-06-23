Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,505 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $254.66 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

