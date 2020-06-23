Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 8,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $430.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

