Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of QAD worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,110. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QADA stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $841.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.03. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

