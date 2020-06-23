Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,559,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $24,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $22,141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,762 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,041,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

