Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

