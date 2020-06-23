Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,576,014 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,576,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of Newpark Resources worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,468 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial cut Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,333.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.