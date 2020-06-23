Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,707 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

RLJ stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

