Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.