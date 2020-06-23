Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 511,308 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Office Depot worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 190,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Office Depot by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Office Depot by 8.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 89,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

