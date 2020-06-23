Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,505 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.69.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.