Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

