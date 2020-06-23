Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.