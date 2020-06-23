Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock worth $286,546,536. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

