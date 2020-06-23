Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Purchases £15,600 in Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Jeffrey Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,854.91).

Volex stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.45. Volex PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

