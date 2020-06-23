WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE).

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.