Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 67,856 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

