Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 579,639 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.81% of Dana worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.