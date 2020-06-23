Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 79,854 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,854 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.78% of Valvoline worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $15,308,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

