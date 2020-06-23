Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,093,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.77% of WPX Energy worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

WPX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

