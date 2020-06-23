Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,833 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of AAON worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AAON by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $2,030,572.25. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,514 in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

