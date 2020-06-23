Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.78 Million Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.09% of NetGear worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetGear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetGear by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in NetGear by 14.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,106,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 138,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NetGear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $519,665 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 1.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

