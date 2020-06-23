Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 39,090 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $919,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91.

On Friday, June 5th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 112,513 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

