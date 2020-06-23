Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen Sells 3,758 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $88,388.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.