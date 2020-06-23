William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLTW. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Shares of WLTW opened at $188.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.24. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,212,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

