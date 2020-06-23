WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIMHY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

WIMHY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.28.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.