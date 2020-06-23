WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Down 0.7%

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

