Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 22.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price shot up 22.2% during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.97, 15,024,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 259% from the average session volume of 4,188,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

