WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of WP Carey worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in WP Carey by 67.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 44.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

WP Carey stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.042 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

