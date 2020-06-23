WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WPX Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 99,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

