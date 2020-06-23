W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.